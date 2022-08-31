OKCFD Responds To North OKC Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's northwest side.
The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near North Harvey Avenue and Northwest 92nd Street.
Crews on scene said flames were billowing through the roof when they arrived.
Although the original call came through at 5:15 a.m., an OKCFD official said the fire had been burning for a while.
Firefighters were originally on the defensive because the house was fully engulfed but later went on the offensive once they got a sufficient water supply.
A primary search concluded no one was inside. Cars were in the driveway, but according to the department official, a neighbor said he hasn't seen anyone in the house for a while.
The department said the house is a complete loss.
OKCFD also said the fire likely started in rear of house, but they are unsure about the cause.
This is a developing story.