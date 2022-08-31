Links Mentioned On Aug. 31, 2022

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 3:04 am

By: News 9

Links Mentioned for News 9's newscasts on Aug. 31, 2022.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

Nothing Bundt Cakes is officially 25 years old. Starting Sept. 1, the company will begin a large cake giveaway at each of its locations in North America.

The bakery said it will also give away a $25,000 birthday party to one of its lucky fans.

For more information on their celebration and $25,000 party, click here.

Oklahoma Mothers Organize Memorial Walk For Victims Of Overdose Deaths

Some Oklahoma mothers are hosting a memorial walk Wednesday to honor loved ones killed by an overdose and support those who are struggling.

For more info on the walk, click here.