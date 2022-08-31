Sooners' Potential For Defensive Success Starts In Linebackers Room

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 8:59 pm

By: News 9

While Alex Grinch did an admirable job overall in three years at OU, the Sooners defense did take a step back in 2021.

But with the return of defensive guru Brent Venables as head coach, Oklahoma fans are excited about Sooner defense again. To be truthful, it didn't take the Sooners faithful long to get enthused. OU's fanbase was fired up at his first public event as new head coach last December.

"We will employ an exciting, fast, explosive and diverse offense, combined with a physical, punishing, relentless, suffocating defense," Venables said.

After ranking 76th in the nation last season, what's the expectation for Oklahoma's defense this season? News 9 sports reporter Lee Benson reports that the answer may lie within the linebackers room.

"Everything goes through them," Venables said. "They're the quarterback of the defense. That unit is, and they need to be the heart and soul of our team, if we're going to be a flip."

Senior David Ugwoegbu is primed to break out after mostly disappearing a season ago. He's changed his body, down 20 pounds and moving much quicker.

Sophomore Danny Stutsman will be asked to play a lot of snaps after flashing at times in 2021.

"The sky is the limit with us, man. Every day we get better and better. From spring until now, it's light years," he said.

But depth is an issue for the Oklahoma defense. Transfer T.D. Roof is out for the year with an injury sustained in training camp.

Dashaun White will have a big role, and Shane Whitter will get his shot. But after the Top 4, there's a lot of unknown.

The addition of Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis to the OU coaching staff should excite Sooners fans. Bates is a proven assistant; Clemson did not want to part with him.

As for the secondary, the new coaching staff loves Woodi Washington. But who will step up to complement him on the other side?

Watch out for safety Billy Mowman.

"Better than anybody on defense," Venables said.

Brent Venables produced a Top 10 defense in seven of his last eight years in Clemson. The last time Oklahoma had a Top 10 defense, Brent Venables was the defensive coordinator, in 2009.