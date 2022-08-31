'Team 128' Developing Its Oklahoma Sooners Identity Under First-Year Venables

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 8:59 pm

By: News 9

The Brent Venables era at the University of Oklahoma kicks off, literally, Sept. 3 against UTEP.

The new head football coach says his team is re-establishing what the championship mindset and OUDNA mean to them.

Venables tells Dusty Dvoracek that the start of the football season against the Miners isn't about "his shining moment" and head coaching his first game. It's about preparing and showing up for his team, Team 128.

"For me, this is about Team 128. There's been so many amazing coaches and players that have played here. You know, for me it's a responsibility to meet the standard," Venables said.

The mission is to put players in the best positions to be successful.

"Train them up, and turn them loose," Venables said.

In terms of the Sooners' first fall practice under Venables, the new head coach said he saw "tremendous engagement" and competition from his players. They "learned how to practice the right way."

Venables explained, "As I tell them all the time, there's no way to practice in ease and comfort and get better, and play tough and physical."

Oklahoma is a program that has finished in the Top Ten in seven of eight seasons. The Sooners have won 78 games the last seven years.

"They expect to win," Venables said.

But more than that, Team 128 is closely knit, the coach said.

"(This is) a forever program, relationships with our guys -- and Team 128 is developing that identity," Venables said.

The identity of Oklahoma's fan base is important, too, Venables said.

"I think it's a mindset for everybody, you know," he said. "It's been 22 years since we've won a national championship. Winning is really hard. Winning consistently is even harder."

"Everybody has a role. Everybody has a part creating a very intimidating environment for the opponent," Venables said.



