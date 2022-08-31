Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 8:59 pm

By: News 9

Sooners Open Football Season With New QB, New OC and New Mindset

A new coach and a new quarterback will lead the charge for the Sooners' offense in Saturday's home opener against UTEP.

Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Central Florida, reunited with former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins talked with OU's latest left-handed quarterback and the up-and-coming Lebby about the new OU offense.

"Every single Saturday is for us to be able to go out and play fast, play fearless, play incredibly physical," Lebby said.

Lebby was quick to point out that he's impressed with head coach Brent Venables's approach to both sides of othe ball.

"I think the thing that I love about working for Coach Venables, it's the fact that he's got this aggressive mindset. You know, he's a defensive guy. He's been one of the best, if not the best defensive coordinator in college football for a long, long time, and he's got this aggressive mindset that he's always taken on his side of the ball," he said.

But it bleeds over to the offense.

"And so I think that's what's been so fun for me to see," Lebby said.

As for Gabriel, he's in good company historically. Oklahoma's last left-handed quarterback transferred to Norman, joining a new staff and new team. In his second season, Josh Heupel led OU to an undefeated national championship season in 2000. Heupel finished second in the Heisman race to Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke.

Backing up Gabriel for the Sooners will be University of Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville with General Booty and Nick Evers listed lower on the depth chart.