Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 5:33 pm

By: News 9

A data breach leaks personal information for millions of people who have student loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority.

Nelnet Servicing, used by the OSLA, said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer.

Investigators said some personal account information -- including names, mailing and email addresses and social security numbers -- may have been accessed at this time.

If your account has been affected, you will receive a letter with more information.