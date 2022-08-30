Youth Organization Gets $20,000, School Supplies From Paycom

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 5:18 pm

By: News 9

An Oklahoma County organization that serves children received $20,000 and about 600 backpacks stuffed with school supplies Tuesday.

The donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County came courtesy of Oklahoma City-based Paycom, per a press release emailed to News 9. Interns with the metro company stuffed backpacks with school supplies to support both the local organization and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. Paycom has an office in Grapevine, Texas.

"We are overwhelmed by the support from Paycom and their employees," said Teena Belcik, BGCOKC president and CEO. "Their investment in our mission will help us continue to serve even more young people on their journeys to great futures."

Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County has been around since 1995, serving 15,000 youth.

"Once again, our Paycom team members have stepped up to support an organization changing lives in our community," said Adam Ballard, Paycom’s vice president of marketing. "Youth centers are vital for so many. They offer safe, caring and nurturing environments where kids can learn and grow. We are pleased this donation will expand the clubs’ reach and programs."