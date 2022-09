Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 5:56 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Joins US Navy In Lawsuit Against Vaccine Requirements

Oklahoma joins a lawsuit against the Biden administration for requiring COVID-19 vaccines for Navy personnel.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and 21 other attorneys general have expressed their support for a group of Navy SEALs who objected to the vaccine for religious reasons.

O'Connor wrote in a statement the Navy is canceling voices by delaying consideration of exemptions.

So far, 47 religious accommodation requests have been approved within the Navy, and more than 4,000 are pending.