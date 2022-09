Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 5:49 am

By: News 9

One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang.

According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.

The police said they also found a firearm in the vehicle.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was requested to help using Air One.

This is a developing story.