Wanted Texas Man, Girlfriend Arrested On SCU Campus

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 7:24 am

A wanted felon and his girlfriend were arrested Monday following the lockdown of a metro university campus.

According to a bondsman and Bethany Police, Zachariah Larry went on the run after skipping bail on a string of crimes, including a shooting that occurred in Texas.

Investigators tracked Larry to Southwestern Christian University where they said his girlfriend is enrolled.

The girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels is a student at SCU on a basketball scholarship.

Photos showed Zachariah Larry hanging his head moments after his arrest.

“When you pull on the thread and eventually you get to the end, and today was his end,” said a bail bondsman who did not want to identified.

The bail bondsman said he had been tracking Larry for six months and watched Larry and Daniels arrive on campus.

The bondsman said he and investigators believed Larry was in Daniels' dorm and confronted her.

School officials immediately evacuated the building and alerted students.

“We started getting texts about it and emails about it. I realized it was pretty serious,” said a student at SCU.

The bondsman said Daniels was reluctant to help.

“Her main concern was that he wasn't really violent, and we didn't even know him the way he really is,” said the bondsman.

According to the bondsman, Larry's criminal record, some currently under seal, proved otherwise.

“He would kill you for any reason, most of his charges he had was ‘I want something, I’m going to rob you. I don't care how,’“ said the bondsman.

He said Monday, Larry showed no remorse.

“He said tell everybody hi, is what he said. I said well, long time no see Zachariah,” said the bondsman,

Larry is currently in jail. According to Bethany Police, Daniels was charged with harboring a fugitive, and investigators in a different state are trying to charge her with accessory to murder



