Monday, August 29th 2022, 5:51 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher.

Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia.

He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Fisher has a pink pool noodle attached to his wheelchair.

If you have any information, contact law enforcement.