Sassy Mama: Green Chile Pimento Cheese Dip


Monday, August 29th 2022, 6:54 pm
By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for green chile pimento cheese dip.


Ingredients

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1 tablespoon sweet onion, grated

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup hatch green chile, diced

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon cumin

cayenne (for more heat)


Directions

Grate the cheese rather than buying pre-grated cheese. Place the cheese in a medium-sized bowl.

Stir in the garlic, green chile, pecans, mayonnaise, lime juice, cumin and cayenne for more heat.

Put the pimento cheese in a covered container and chill before serving. This gets yummier if you make it one day ahead!