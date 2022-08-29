Sassy Mama: Green Chile Pimento Cheese Dip

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for green chile pimento cheese dip.
Ingredients
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated
1 tablespoon sweet onion, grated
1 clove garlic, minced
1 cup hatch green chile, diced
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/2 teaspoon cumin
cayenne (for more heat)
Directions
Grate the cheese rather than buying pre-grated cheese. Place the cheese in a medium-sized bowl.
Stir in the garlic, green chile, pecans, mayonnaise, lime juice, cumin and cayenne for more heat.
Put the pimento cheese in a covered container and chill before serving. This gets yummier if you make it one day ahead!