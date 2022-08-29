Sassy Mama: Hatch Green Chile Mac And Cheese

Monday, August 29th 2022, 6:54 pm

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious hatch green chile mac and cheese recipe.





Ingredients

1 pound elbow macaroni or noodles with ridges, parboiled

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

3 cups whole milk

1 cup gouda cheese, grated

1 cup sharp cheese grated

1 cup green chile, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup panko crumbs

2 tablespoon butter melted





Directions

Boil the noodles until they’re halfway cooked. Drain the water and set them to the side.

To make the cheese sauce, melt the butter in a medium-sized saucepan. Once the butter is melted, whisk in the flour and continue to cook over medium heat until the flower turns a light golden brown color.

Whisk in the butter, so there is no lumps. Bring the milk to a gentle simmer and then stir in the grated cheese.

Continue to stir until the cheese is melted and then add in the green chile.

Pour the cheese sauce over the cooked noodles. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the macaroni and cheese in a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

In a small bowl, combine the melted butter and Panko crumbs sprinkle over the top of the macaroni cheese.

Bake uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly.