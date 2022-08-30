OG&E: 2,000 Customers Across OKC Metro Without Electricity, Storms Affect Restoration Efforts

Monday, August 29th 2022, 8:29 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting approximately 2,000 of its Oklahoma City metro customers are without power.

As of 8:15 p.m., storms caused more outages and impacted efforts to restore power.

OG&E said its crews of more than 300 people are working to restore power.

As of 6:42 p.m. Monday, more than 800 Oklahoma City customers (832) lost their electricity due to Monday's severe storms and high winds.

The company said nearly 450 customers in Shawnee (446) and an additional 252 in Bethel Acres are also without power.

El Reno (137 customers) and Yukon (116 customers) are the last two cities in OG&E's coverage area that reported more than 100 customer outages.

This is a developing story.