Monday, August 29th 2022, 8:47 pm

By: News 9

Some severe storms are continuing to wreak havoc on parts of the state Monday afternoon and evening.

This is a developing story.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Happy Monday! Hopefully, you received some rain Sunday, but more chances are on the way Monday.

It will be another hot and steamy forecast this afternoon.

More storms are expected to fire late today. There will be more storms with heavy rainfall, frequent lighting, and a few gusts above 60 mph.