Riversport OKC Hosts Paddlesport Fest

A festival being moved due to the war in Ukraine opened up an opportunity for Oklahoma City to host the 2022 World Paddlesports Festival.

Riversport OKC is hosting athletes from all over the world.

Many of these events were supposed to take place in Russia but were moved due to the war in Ukraine. Pavlo Altukhov is here from Ukraine to compete but said it's important for him to get home soon.

“All people from age 18 to 60 need to be in Ukraine. You have to have an important reason to go to another state or country. So, now it's competition and it's good for our country's reputation,” Altukhov said.

Altukhov is just one of the dozens of people who are a long way from home representing their countries.

"Thanks to MAPS, Oklahoma City has emerged as a world capitol for paddlesports," OKC mayor David Holt said.

“This is the first time I've been to this facility which is really a wonderful facility. I think the best one in the country,” Andras Toro said.

The World Paddle Sports Festival is introducing people to the Sooner State.

“Being from Hawaii, we're involved in a lot of different ocean and water types in the middle of the pacific, obviously. We have really rough waters. Here in Oklahoma, it's really flat and calm,” Connor Baxter said.

Mike Knopp with Riversport OKC saying it also gives athletes from around the world and across the country the opportunity to see what Oklahoma City is all about.

“We see a lot of surprise from people when they come in and I think that translates well across the world and I think it's going to continue to propel Oklahoma City forward. We're only getting started,” Knopp said.