Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Sunday, August 28th 2022, 11:36 pm

By: News 9

A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash.

Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign.

Related Story: Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries

“He was my first friend, my neighbor, my everything you know,” said Colin.

Friends since 8th grade Colin says there was hardly a time when he wasn’t with Gavin.

“He was at my birthday, every single birthday and I was at his you know, ate lunch with each other, anything you could think of, I was with him,” he said.

They shared a love of cars and for Gavin, motorcycles.

“He taught me how to ride a dirt bike,” Colin said. “We would ride with each other all the time.”

Until this year, when Gavin got his first street bike.

“He loved it a lot, he would always talk to me about it,” he said.

Gavin was on his bike Thursday morning, heading to school when he crashed into a minivan. He was rushed to the hospital, but passed away the following day, with Colin by his side.

“It's very hard you know, just being so tight with him and being around him and just seeing your best friend leave you, it's not easy to go through,” he said.

He takes comfort in wearing one of Gavin’s favorite sweatshirts.

“He was going to wear it for senior pictures, and he sadly didn't get the chance to wear it and his parents thought it was a good idea to pass it on to me,” he said.

He also wears a cross necklace, just like the one Gavin wore.

“This cross meant the most to me and after everything had happened, this tragedy, I just thought it was a good idea to get this, so he'll be here with me all the time,” he said.

And for Gavin’s family, Colin hopes to help them through a GoFundMe campaign, so they can bury him in Idaho.

“I appreciate everybody that's helping,” he said. “It’s crazy how things can change just like that, you know, it's just hard to go from hanging out all the time to him leaving. He was a great guy.”

According to the Edmond School District, counselors will be available for students who need it this week.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account, CLICK HERE: