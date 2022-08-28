Princess Diana's Ford Escort Sells For More Than $760,000 At Auction

Sunday, August 28th 2022, 5:59 pm

By: CBS News

A Ford Escort driven by Princess Diana for almost three years sold for 650,000 pounds (about $764,000) at an auction Saturday in England, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death. Diana drove the car from 1985 to 1988.

Last week, Silverstone Auctions announced that the historic black Ford Escort RS Turbo, described as being in "superb concours standard condition," would be auctioned off.

"We have sold a number of motorcars that have had a Royal pedigree, but this car ticks every box in terms of history, rarity, condition, and mileage," Silverstone Auctions Classic Car Specialist Arwel Richards said in a statement. "The market adores early Ford RS models."

The auction house described the car as being in "exceptional condition," with just 24,961 miles.

The buyer also had to pay a 12.5% buyer's premium on top of the hefty selling price, the Associated Press reports. The buyer is from the U.K., however, their name was not disclosed, the AP said.

Bidders from across the world were among those fighting to secure the car, which is the last Ford Escort owned by the late princess.

"We note with interest that whilst Diana's later choice of luxury cars may have been more expensive when new, but the Ford Escort RS Turbo far outperforms them at auction, selling in some cases for three times the price of equivalent models," Silverstone Auctions said.







