Sunday, August 28th 2022, 9:35 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Women’s Alliance Accepting Nominations For Outstanding Women In The State

The Oklahoma Women's Alliance is looking to recognize outstanding women in the state.

The organization is accepting nominations for women who have shown excellence in any Oklahoma community.

Awards will be given at a luncheon on Oct. 15, and tickets are $75.

Nominations are due Oct. 2. To nominate, click here.