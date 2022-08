Sunday, August 28th 2022, 11:15 am

By: News 9

No Injuries Reported Following House Fire In Bethany

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in Bethany.

The fire started in a home near Northwest 23rd Street and North Council Road.

Everyone inside of the home made it out safely, but an elderly woman was treated for smoke inhalation, according to firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters said the fire started in a chimney on the back deck.

Most of the damage to the home is on the rear, firefighters said.