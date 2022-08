Saturday, August 27th 2022, 6:43 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide.

Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave.

Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age was not released.

The suspect is not in custody.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.