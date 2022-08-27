WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 8 (August 27, 2022): Innovative Agriculture Education
Saturday, August 27th 2022, 12:22 pm
By:
News 9
Farming has long played an important role in Oklahoma’s cultural and economic landscape.
The state’s robust agriculture industry is just as active as it was decades ago and has advanced through innovative training and teaching methods for our youth.
In this segment, Beyond The Bell hosts Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton focus on agriculture education in Oklahoma and the many ways that students are being prepared to enter this unique line of work.
Guests include:
- Rose Bonjour, AG Central Program Specialist at OKCareerTech
- Jessica Dunlap, Agriculture Education Instructor at Moore Public Schools
- Kylie Renee-Nicholson, Ag Literacy Specialist with Oklahoma 4-H and OSU Extension
- Holly Carroll, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Director
- Steve Beck, State 4-H Program Leader
- Greg Owen, 4-H Educator, OSU Extension
- Kynleigh Henson, Oklahoma State 4-H Council Member