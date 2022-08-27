Oklahoma Co. Deputy Mark Johns Released From Hospital Following Deadly SW OKC Shooting

Saturday, August 27th 2022, 6:44 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns has been released from the hospital after sustaining injuries from a shooting that killed Sergeant Bobby Swartz, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said three deputies arrived at a home shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, Johnson said the deputies learned the subject at the home was uncooperative. The deputies went to the back of the home, which is where shots were fired at them.

Two deputies were shot, and a third unidentified deputy was not hit by any gunfire, according to OCSO.

Johns was taken to the hospital in critical condition after attempting to shield Swartz from the gunshots, according to OCSO.

Funeral services for Swartz happened Friday at Crossings Community Church.

