Bethany Plans Improvements After Voters Pass 4 Bond Propositions

Friday, August 26th 2022, 8:52 pm

The city of Bethany is planning roughly $15 million in infrastructure improvements including road projects, public safety improvements, park renovations and repairing the city storm water drainage system.

Voters passed four bond propositions on Tuesday, which will provide funding for the projects and increase property taxes by roughly $3.83 per month for every $100,000 in home value.

“I think it's going to have impact for decades,” said Bethany Mayor Nikki Lloyd. “I think it's going to change the outlook of the future of this city.”

All four propositions passed with at least 60% support from voters on Tuesday, despite low turnout. Each proposition received fewer than 2,000 total votes. Proposition No. 1, which focused on improvements to five city parks, received the most ‘yes’ votes with 72.5%.

Projects include replacing the roof the city police headquarters and expanding the department’s evidence room to meet federal guidelines, Lloyd said.

A new dog park is planned for Ron Clark Park, and other improvements will come to Ripper, Garrison, Eldon Lyon, and Cecil Mendenall Parks.

“It's going to be that people look at Bethany as more of a destination,” Lloyd said.



