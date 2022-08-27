State Board Of Ed. Approves Transgender Bathroom Law

Friday, August 26th 2022, 8:52 pm

The Oklahoma Board of Education recently approved emergency rules over Senate Bill 615, a controversial bill Governor Stitt signed into law centered around bathrooms in public schools.

Senate Bill 615 requires a person to use a restroom in public schools based on their biological sex. The state board of education put it in place a due process for districts not in compliance.

For months, Oklahoma families have been going back and forth on whether or not bathrooms should be designated based on what’s on their birth certificate or how a person chooses to identify.

Several representatives, one being Kevin West, heard parents’ concerns and decided to take a stance with Senate Bill 615.

“It says that you will use the restroom that aligns with your birth certificate,” Rep. Kevin West (R) said,

Governor Stitt signed this bill into law prompting the state board to vote on approving emergency rules. Nicole McAfee with Freedom Oklahoma encouraging the board to vote no.

“I lose sleep at night knowing young folks in my community face disproportionately high rates of suicidality and death by suicide exasperated by some of the things said in this room in this meeting,” McAfee said.

The proposed rules require schools to have multiple-use restrooms based on students' biological sex. Schools also need a single-use, non-gendered restroom.

Schools have to discipline individuals who refuse to comply. Any district that violates the law will lose five percent of their funding.

The state voted yes unanimously

“I want to ensure that we send a message that every child in Oklahoma public schools belongs and is valued,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.

The State Board has until April 1 to have time for public comments and permanent rules in place.



