Friday, August 26th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side.

The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue.

Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the leg.

According to police, this started as an altercation between two hotel residents. Four people were detained, only one was the shooter.

EMSA took the victim to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.