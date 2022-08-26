Motorcycle Community Honors Fellow Rider, Fallen Deputy Sgt. Swartz

Friday, August 26th 2022, 6:08 pm

Sgt. Bobby Swartz was a long-time member of the law enforcement community in Oklahoma County. He was also an avid motorcycle rider.

“We going to go over to this church and say bye to our brother, then escort him to his final resting spot,” said Kevin Blake, a friend in the biking community.

Riding one last time, for someone who often rode to help others.

“We were part of a group that was a charity group. We helped with different charities, school kids, whatever, cancer victims, we were on the board together, worked on that. Just rode many a mile doing our poker runs together,” Blake said.

Sometimes the softest hearts wear the toughest leather.

“It's going to be an emotional day. But a proud one to go honor him,” said Blake.

He had everyone’s back.

“Many of the people who bobby served came forward and shared how Bobby touched their lives. A woman who Bobby talked out of committing suicide years ago is now thriving because of him. A little boy who bobby would bring apples too now has a role model. And our nation has a hero. Those of us who knew Bobby are now better because of him. He showed us how to love without boundaries or judgement, and he was an amazing father who couldn’t talk about his family without smiling,” said Tommie Johnson, Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Bikes from all over to escort Sgt. Swartz one last time.

Sgt. Swartz was laid to rest in Resthaven Cemetery in southwest Oklahoma City.



