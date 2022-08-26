Friday, August 26th 2022, 5:15 pm

By: News 9

Semitruck Collides With Vehicle, Flips Over On I-44

Oklahoma City fire and police crews are on the scene Friday of a semitruck accident on Interstate 44.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-44 near May Avenue.

Following the accident, the semitruck turned on one of its sides and lost its cargo.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has closed westbound traffic on I-44 due to the crash.

The agency suggests drivers take alternate routes such as Northwest 39th Expressway to Portland Avenue in order to access I-44 eastbound and then exit to go southbound. Northwest 39th Expressway can also be used to access Lake Hefner Parkway.

Drivers can also take exit to the southbound lanes of Interstate 235.

This is a developing story.