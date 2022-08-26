OSBI Commission Names First Woman Director In History

Friday, August 26th 2022, 3:45 pm

By: News 9

Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission unanimously voted to appoint Aungela Spurlock the next OSBI Director.

Spurlock has served as interim director since August 17.

“I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency and I am proud to have been part of this team for the past 20 years. OSBI was transformed under Director Adams leadership, and I am excited about continuing that trajectory in the years to come.”

Prior to being selected as the Interim Director earlier this month, Spurlock served as a Major in the Investigative Division of the OSBI. In that role, she led the North Central Region, Northeast Region, Southeast Region, Sexual Assault Unit, was the Chief Polygraph Examiner, and has led other specialty programs and projects. She is a graduate of the 143rd Southern Police Institute (SPI) Administrative Officers Course and was named a Dean’s Scholar and elected Secretary during the session. She joined the OSBI in 2002 and has a total of 29 years of law enforcement experience.

Spurlock is the first woman to be appointed director in the OSBI’s nearly 100-year history.