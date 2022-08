Friday, August 26th 2022, 10:23 am

By: News 9

Retail Liquor Association Of Oklahoma Concerned Over Walmart’s Push For Liquor Sales

The Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma said it is disappointed at Walmart for pushing to bring liquor to its stores.

President Robert Jernigan said his concerns begin as a small business owner competing for customers.

Jernigan said corporations can hide behind the corporate veil of liability, leaving the door open for more access and less oversight of liquor consumption.

News 9 has reached out to Walmart for a statement but have not heard back.