Friday, August 26th 2022, 9:50 am

By: News 9

Officials are concerned that college and university campuses could become monkeypox "hotspots” this fall.

Doctors said college campuses are normally places where people engage in higher risk sexual activity and are in close contact with many other different people.

They said the key is making sure college campuses have vaccines, tests and antivirals in place in case there is an outbreak.