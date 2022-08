Friday, August 26th 2022, 5:42 am

By: News 9

With a festival that already needed to be moved due to the war in Ukraine, athletes from the country are also present for the 2022 World Paddlesports Festival.

The festival was supposed to be held in Russia, but moved to Oklahoma City due to the war.

Athletes from Ukraine are now among those looking forward to the events this weekend.

The competition starts at 9 a.m. Friday.