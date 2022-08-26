White House Responds To Oklahoma Lawmakers' Criticism On Student Loan Forgiveness

Friday, August 26th 2022, 5:12 am

By: News 9

In a series of tweets, the White House responded to multiple Congressional criticisms of its decision to forgive some student debt.

The White House twitter account retweeted multiple tweets of representatives, and quoted how much their businesses had been forgiven in the "Paycheck Protection Plan" loans during the pandemic.

Two of Oklahoma's representatives were retweeted by the White House.

According to the tweets Rep. Markwayne Mullin, currently running for Jim Inhofe's Senate seat, had more than $1.4 million forgiven, Rep. Kevin Hern had just over $1 million forgiven.



