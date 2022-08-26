Little League Team Supports Sheriff Tommie Johnson After Shooting

Thursday, August 25th 2022, 8:55 pm

It's been a tough week for law enforcement, especially for the leaders looking after their deputies.

One deputy was killed this week, and another is still recovering leaving the Oklahoma County Sherriff's Office heartbroken. A little league football team showed their assistant coach Sherriff Tommie Johnson that they've got his back.

It doesn't matter what uniform you're wearing or how big you are, support is coming from every direction for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

“On behalf of the Mustang fire department we want to express our condolences to the sheriff's office,” Cpt. Jonathan Sprague said.

Before Mustang 7U Black and 7U Grey kicked off both teams stood in solidarity with assistant coach Sheriff Johnson. Mustang fire and police departments joining in.

Mustang Police Chief Robert Groseclose sent News 9 a statement:

“The connections between the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office and Mustang PD are deep and meaningful, we are truly heartbroken for the loss of Sgt. Swartz and praying for a full, speedy recovery of our friend Deputy Johns. Oklahoma law enforcement is a tight knit community, tragedies such as this affect us all.”

“It says something about the law enforcement community relationship. It's not as highlighted or as bright as people like to believe, but when it gets dark it shines through as bright as the sun does. This is absolutely amazing,” Sheriff Johnson said.

The undefeated Mustang 7U Black team taking the field for their first game of the season. Sheriff Johnson said there's nothing like a game of football surrounded by family and friends to help with a rough week.

“It's a great way to come out and hang out with the kids and kind of get your mind of things for a little bit,” Sheriff Johnson said.

The final score was 41-0 meaning the Mustang 7U Black is still undefeated.



