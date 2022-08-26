Outgoing Grady Co. Commissioner Acquitted Of Embezzlement Charge

Thursday, August 25th 2022, 8:55 pm

A Grady County jury acquitted District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker of an embezzlement charge Thursday. The jury returned the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.

Bret Burns, Walker’s attorney, said the charge negatively impacted Walker’s bid for reelection in June, which he lost.

“Obviously, this is a case that should have never been filed in the first place,” Burns said. “Because of the pretrial publicity in the case, Commissioner Walker lost his election.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recommended the embezzlement charge, alleging Walker used county funds to improve County Street 2927 in 2020. The agency found that the road, on which Walker lived, was a private street and not maintained by the county.

District Attorney Brian Hermanson of Kay and Noble Counties, who was assigned to prosecute the case after Grady County DA Jason Hicks recused, filed the embezzlement charge against Walker in 2021.

In closing statements, Burns argued the street had been repaired multiple times by the county for more than 40 years. Burns also claimed multiple District 1 employees who cooperated with the OSBI conspired against Walker.

“They wanted to get rid of Mike Walker,” Burns said during his closing statement. “It’s personal, for some reason.”

Burns also called the OSBI investigation an “absolute witch hunt.”

“We don’t have any comment,” said an OSBI spokesperson said in an email to News 9.

Walker is facing a second felony trial for allegations that he spied on county employees who cooperated with the OSBI embezzlement investigation by installing cameras in their offices. Neal Locke, Walker’s assistant, is also charged in that case.

Burns said the second felony trial is scheduled for October.



