Thursday, August 25th 2022, 6:02 pm

Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property

A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his.

It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach.

Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in the alley way off of Walker Avenue. Black steel bars now block access.

It’s been said fences make good neighbors, or at least Rick Dowell hopes.

“This is the number of police reports I’ve had,” said the owner of Dowell Properties, opening up a 2-inch 3-ring binder. “Damage so far of $348,000 and growing. It’s a trend that’s not leveling, it’s increasing.”

It’s a steady increase he says over the last 36 months from neighbors he didn’t expect.

“Exposing themselves in public, urinating in public, defecating in public, breaking windows.”

His property behind the bus depot has become a frequent spot for those experiencing homelessness.

“You’d go back there and there’d be 20 people,” he said.

He adds that his tenants have been harassed and his assets have gone up in smoke.

Over the last 2 years, someone set fire to his landscaping 9 times.

“It’s gotten progressively worse every month,” he said. “I can’t seem to get anyone’s attention on this problem.”

The city says it’s well aware.

“The effort is there,” said Lindsay Cates. “But I think as a city we are looking at different models.””

Cates coordinates homeless outreach partnerships for the city, which is moving away from a strategy based on law enforcement.

Instead, it’s turning toward teams of case workers focused on mental health, substance abuse and affordable housing. Those are solutions city leaders say take longer but are more permanent.

In the meantime, Rick Dowell is building his own solution.

“We started our own security company,” he explained. “I mean I don’t want to be in the security business. I used to be a professor of economics.”

Economically, it is a hit to business, but better he says than losing tenants.

“You’ve got an expense and an inconvenience that you’re putting up with just to deal with a problem the only way we can figure out how to deal with it.”

He said he’s open to any solution that works, but his properties are closing off until it’s found.

Cates said the city hopes to implement 2 teams of licensed professionals in the fall.

They'll connect people with resources because the city believes you can't arrest your way out of the problem.



