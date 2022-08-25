News 9, Sunbeam Family Services Kick Off 'Resource Family Festival'

Thursday, August 25th 2022, 4:42 pm

By: News 9

The first event of News 9's new partnership with Sunbeam Family Services started Thursday afternoon.

The campaign is called "Brighter Futures." The program is dedicated to helping young children and their families thrive.

News 9's Karl Torp had more from the Sunbeam Family Resource Festival.

The first of the two-day festival is taking place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center on the 1,120 block of Northeast Grand Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

The second day will happen from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Pierce Early Education Center on the 2,700 block of South Tulsa Avenue in Oklahoma City.











