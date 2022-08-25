Thursday, August 25th 2022, 12:19 pm

By: News 9

Grady Co. District 1 Commissioner Found Not Guilty In Embezzlement Trial

Grady County District 1 commissioner Michael Walker was found not guilty Thursday of felony embezzlement.

Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday morning and only needed less than two hours to reach a verdict.

The verdict ends the trial which began Monday. Jurors began deliberations Wednesday.

Walker was accused of illegally using approximately $30,000 worth of county funds to pave a private road near his home. An OSBI investigation determined the project as an illegal use of public money.

In a separate case, Walker and an assistant were charged with intimidating employees and unlawfully using technology who assisted the OSBI in its investigation of the commissioner.

The second case will go to trial in October.

This is a developing story.



