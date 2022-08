Thursday, August 25th 2022, 12:07 pm

By: News 9

New Animal Shelter To Be Built In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is getting a new animal shelter, according to city officials.

City officials said thanks to extra MAPS 4 funding the city will be using an additional $4.3 million to build the new animal shelter.

The city said the extra funding is available because the city's revenue was higher than expected.