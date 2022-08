Thursday, August 25th 2022, 11:58 am

By: News 9, News On 6

Amazon said they are shutting down Amazon Care, a hybrid virtual and in-home health service.

The company sent an email to staff saying the telehealth service will end operations at the end of the year.

The service launched back in 2019 to serve Amazon's own employees in Washington state, then the company began virtual visits nationwide.