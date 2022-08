Thursday, August 25th 2022, 10:56 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Fair is 21 days away, and they’re offering a new ticket sale Thursday.

For a limited time, people can get a ride all day armband and one gate ticket for $25.

The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Friday.

To purchase tickets, click here.