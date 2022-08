Thursday, August 25th 2022, 10:48 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Ranks 9th In Nation For Deadly Crashes, Report Says

A decade worth of National Highway Traffic data ranks Oklahoma as the ninth most dangerous state for drivers.

Researchers said the state has had 81% more deadly crashes than the national average.

In 2020, 652 Oklahomans died in a car crash.

Data showed that the majority of wrecks occur on rural roads.