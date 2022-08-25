Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Achieve Record-Number Freshman Enrollment Figures

Thursday, August 25th 2022, 10:39 am

By: News 9

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are breaking records for the 2022-2023 school year.

Both universities have brought in their largest freshmen years of all-time.

According to OSU senior vice president of executive affairs Kyle Wray, the university has more than 4,668 first-time freshmen on campus.

“Our vice president of enrollment and her staff have done a great job offering financial aid,” Wray said. “Lots of scholarships and financial aid packages.”

Wray said having its athletics programs competing in the Big 12 Conference also attracts more faces to OSU.

The University of Oklahoma also welcomed its largest freshman class. School officials said 4,704 first-time students are enrolled.

Both OU and OSU will know their overall enrollment figures during the third week of classes.