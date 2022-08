Thursday, August 25th 2022, 5:58 am

By: News 9

The State Board of Education will take another look at the penalties it handed down to Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools.

Last month, the board voted to downgrade the accreditation of both districts for violating a state law that regulates discussion of race and gender.

Leaders from Tulsa and Mustang are appealing the decision. The state board will consider those appeals later this morning.