Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 8:56 pm

By: News 9

Our Amazing Oklahomans Wednesday are some volunteer firefighters brightening the day of a town hit hard by wildfires earlier this summer.

Our stormtracker Marty Logan caught Mooreland Volunteer Firefighters spraying down the town with hoses and water balloons.

They encouraged kids to hit them with their best shot but the tanker lived to spray another day.