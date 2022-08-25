Report: Thunder No. 2 Pick Holmgren Injured During Pro-Am

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 10:34 pm

By: CBS Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder fear No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot, according to Shams Charania. Holmgren is currently undergoing further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury and any potential recovery period.

The Thunder released a brief statement saying, "Chet is in the process of undergoing evaluation and when we have an update, we will communicate."

Holmgren was playing at Jamal Crawford's "The Crawsover Pro-Am" in Seattle last weekend and at one point went up to defend LeBron James at the rim. He appeared to land awkwardly and was limping as he tried to make his way back down the court. He left the game after that play and a short time later the entire event was called off due to condensation on the court. (His injury did not seem to be related to the court issue.)

While further information about Holmgren's status is unclear at this time, this is disappointing news for both him and the Thunder. Holmgren impressed on both ends of the floor during Summer League action in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, which generated even more excitement for his eventual NBA debut.

In his first game in Salt Lake City, he dropped 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks; over three games in Vegas he averaged 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and two blocks. Sure, you can only read so much into Summer League stats, but his ability to impact the game in so many different ways was exactly why the Thunder were eager to make him the second overall pick.

Heading into the draft, one of the few concerns about Holmgren was in regards to his body. Many had questions about how his spindly, 7-foot, 195-pound body would hold up to the rigors of the professional game. Some may use this injury as proof that they were right, but it's worth noting this was a fluke play and landing on someone's foot under the basket can happen to anyone.











