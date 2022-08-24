Choctaw Coaches' Quick Reaction Praised By Police

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 6:32 pm

By: Haley Weger

Several Choctaw coaches are being hailed heroes for their actions during some terrifying moments at a football practice Tuesday. Coaches saw somebody they didn't recognize coming up to the locker room and soon realized he had a gun.

Thanks to their quick reaction, the police were able to find that person, and put them in custody.

Coaches say they were greeting football players outside the locker room like they usually do before practice. That's when they noticed Letrell Mensah walking up. When they asked Mensah why he was at the practice, he couldn't give the coaches a clear answer.

When Mensah began walking away, coaches saw what they believed was a gun in his waistband. The coaches called police right away.

One of the students at the practice, Amy Voelker's son, told his mom that the coaches quickly put all of the players into a safe space.

"He said that they were all coming over and the coaches said- go to the film room right now," said Voelker.

"I felt like the coaches acted very quickly to diffuse a situation that could have gotten out of hand.”

"The coaches were very good at giving us a great description of the person, the vehicle, and the direction of travel," said Chief Kelly Marshall.

Chief Marshall said the coaches did what they needed to do, saying she's proud of the coach's quick reaction.

"He was stopped within minutes a mile and a half west of the school," said Marshall.

She said the communication between the school and police is what made this arrest quick.

"We notified them within a minute that we had the suspect, the vehicle and probably within 3 minutes that the weapons were found."

When police stopped Mensah at NE 10th and Hickman, Mensah pulled into Nicoma Park Elementary. Police questioned Mensah, and he did not provide a reason for being on campus.

Police saw that there was also a female juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the stop, and that she had the gun on her. Police believe Mensah gave her the gun.

The female will be charged in Juvenile Court with Assault, both her and Mensah were charged with and battery with a Dangerous weapon and Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

The investigation is ongoing.



