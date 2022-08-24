Public School Supporters Concerned About GOP Runoff Result

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 6:21 pm

It was one of the tightest races Tuesday night and a lot of people were watching. Republicans Ryan Walters and April Grace faced off for the state's top education spot, with a deep divide on school funding.

Both candidates’ neck and neck all night with Walters ultimately taking the race.

“For all public schools supporters who were watching this race closely last night, there was a little bit of air taken out of the room, people were disappointed,” said Erika Wright, Rural Schools Coalition Founder.

Concerns have risen that teachers may leave the profession if the school choice candidate wins in November.

“People are fed up, they don’t feel supported, they’re very frustrated, and so that’s one thing that’s very, very concerning to me as a parent, we’re already dealing with a teacher crisis,” Wright said.

Sante Fe South Charter Schools Superintendent Chris Brewster supports school choice and says its important voters stay engaged after the election.

“I think it's really important for the voter to stay engaged after the election, and to continue to make sure that our voices are heard by those we have elected as we move forward and that they are responsive to those of us that have put them in a position of service that they are in,” he said.

Walters will now face Democratic pick Jena Nelson in November.



