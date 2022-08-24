Sassy Mama: Open-Face Turkey Sandwiches

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 6:20 pm

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for open-face turkey sandwiches.





Ingredients





Open-Face Turkey Sandwiches

Sliced Roasted Turkey Meat (found at your local deli)

Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes

4 slices bread, toasted

Homemade Gravy

Homemade Gravy:

2 cups water (plus more for slurry)

2 ½ teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base

1 teaspoon dried onion flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons corn starch

½ cup water

Directions

Combine the water, bouillon and onion flakes in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a low boil. In a small cup, whisk together the ½ cup water and corn starch.

Slowly pour the cornstarch mixture into the sauce pan and continue to whisk.

Once gravy thickens, serve over the top of the open face sandwiches.