Sassy Mama: Open-Face Turkey Sandwiches

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for open-face turkey sandwiches.
Ingredients
Open-Face Turkey Sandwiches
Sliced Roasted Turkey Meat (found at your local deli)
Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes
4 slices bread, toasted
Homemade Gravy
Homemade Gravy:
2 cups water (plus more for slurry)
2 ½ teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base
1 teaspoon dried onion flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons corn starch
½ cup water
Directions
Combine the water, bouillon and onion flakes in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a low boil. In a small cup, whisk together the ½ cup water and corn starch.
Slowly pour the cornstarch mixture into the sauce pan and continue to whisk.
Once gravy thickens, serve over the top of the open face sandwiches.