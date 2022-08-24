Sassy Mama: Spinach And Mushroom Salad

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 6:16 pm

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe spinach and mushroom salad.





Spinach And Mushroom Salad





Ingredients

1 bag baby spinach

1 cup mushrooms, sliced thick

1 clove garlic

1 green onion or shallot, diced

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 teaspoon TJ All Purpose Seasoning

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons pine nuts

Feta cheese





Directions

Place the spinach in a salad bowl. In a medium-sized skillet, sautée the mushrooms in 1 tablespoon of olive oil until browned.

Remove from the skillet and set aside to cool slightly before putting on top of spinach. Use the same skillet to sautée the remaining olive oil with the garlic and shallots/green onion and balsamic vinegar.

Continue to cook until it reduces by one-half.

Stir in honey and seasonings. Pour the warm dressing over the spinach.

Add pine nuts and feta cheese.